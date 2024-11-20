Valley Craft Beer Unveils Orchard IPA: A Tribute To Santa Clara Valley's Rich Heritage And Chef Baca's Family Legacy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Orchard IPA: A refreshing apricot brew inspired by Santa Clara Valley's rich heritage.

Valley Craft Beer's Orchard IPA honors Chef Baca's family legacy and Santa Clara Valley's roots with a refreshing, apricot-inspired craft beer.

- Chef Rodney Baca

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Valley Craft Beer, the latest venture from renowned Chef Rodney Baca, is proud to introduce Orchard IPA, a craft beer created in honor of Chef Baca's wife's grandmother, Josefa Murillo.

Crafted in collaboration with Hapa's Brewing, Orchard IPA pays homage to Josefa's legacy and the Santa Clara Valley's deep agricultural roots.

Honoring Josefa Murillo's Legacy

Josefa Murillo, born in California in 1909, dedicated her life to supporting her family by picking apricots throughout the state. Alongside her husband, Jose“Giuseppe,” and their children, she harvested the valley's famous stone fruit, a staple that helped shape the region's economy and culture.

At the young age of 15, Josefa even engaged in bootlegging in Southern California, including San Pedro. Sadly, Josefa passed away in June 1957 at the age of 48, but her legacy lives on through Orchard IPA, which celebrates her life and contributions to California's agricultural history.

Crafted with Care and Inspiration

Orchard IPA incorporates El Dorado, BRU-1, and Nectaron hops to complement the apricot with notes of peach, passionfruit, and citrus, creating a refreshing and layered flavor profile. Inspired by his wife's family heritage, Chef Rodney Baca crafted this beer as a tribute to Josefa's legacy, with Hapa's Brewing bringing his vision to life.

Availability

Orchard IPA is available at Hapa's Brewing Company and Levi's Stadium events.

About Valley Craft Beer

Valley Craft Beer, founded by Chef Rodney Baca , is dedicated to producing craft beers that tell the story of Santa Clara Valley's heritage. Each beer highlights the flavors and traditions of the region, fostering a sense of community and pride for California's agricultural legacy.

Chef Rodney Baca

Valley Craft Beer

+1 415-710-2241

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.