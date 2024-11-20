Rackspace Technology Launches Adaptive Cloud Manager To Support Rapid Growth Of Hybrid Cloud Deployments

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New offering integrates hybrid cloud information in a centralized location to improve observability, licensing efficiency, and security monitoring across workloads

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT) , a leading hybrid, multicloud, and AI services company, today announced the launch of Rackspace Adaptive Cloud Manager, a proprietary solution built by leveraging Microsoft Azure Arc technology with Rackspace services to onboard customers to hybrid cloud architectures with Microsoft Azure.

By integrating hybrid cloud information into a centralized dashboard, Rackspace Adaptive Cloud Manager improves observability, licensing efficiency, and security monitoring across workloads in both private and public cloud environments while making it easier to onboard customers into hybrid architectures. The proprietary technology streamlines and supports hybrid cloud workloads by helping Rackspace successfully deliver and manage cloud services to on-premises customers to Microsoft Azure with automation techniques to help customers successfully migrate to Microsoft Azure.

“Rackspace Adaptive Cloud Manager enables us to seamlessly build hybrid cloud environments for our customers across private and public cloud architectures,” said D K Sinha, President Public Cloud, Rackspace Technology.“This new offering is available globally and supports hybrid cloud deployments to Microsoft Azure.

As part of Rackspace Technology's datacenter strategy for customers, datacenter footprints and Operating Expenses (OpEx) can be optimized by moving workloads to Azure for hybrid architectures.

“As a private and public cloud leader, this initiative underscores our commitment to innovation and helping customers build and optimize hybrid cloud architectures while streamlining and managing workloads in a centralized fashion,” said David Smith, Microsoft Global Partner Manager, Microsoft.

Click here to learn more about Rackspace Adaptive Cloud Manager.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end, hybrid, multicloud, and AI solutions company. We can design, build, and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products, and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact: Natalie Silva, ...