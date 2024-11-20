National Education Policy 2020 Is A Game Changer: VP Dhankhar

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Nov 20 (IANS) Terming the National Education Policy 2020 as the 'game changer', Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday called education the biggest centre of change.

“Education promotes equality in society and eliminates inequality. The character that education gives us is what defines us,” said the Vice President while addressing the students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Kajra, Jhunjhunu district, Rajasthan on the occasion of World Children's Day.

Praising the National Education Policy 2020, the Vice President said:“It is a game-changer. After three decades, India has got a new education policy, which aims to free the students from the burden of books and degrees and make them skilled. This policy will help establish India as a developed India by 2047.”

He also emphasised the importance of discipline, culture and human development.

"It is necessary to be cultured at your age. Respecting parents, saluting teachers, promoting mutual brotherhood and showing discipline should be integral parts of your life. Inculcating good habits for human development should be your priority," he said.

He claimed that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi the government's policies have provided many platforms to ensure talent shines.

“All of you are the backbone of rural India. Remember, the soul of India is in the rural area. Our roots are strong in rural India. Our food provider farmer also lives in rural areas.” He said that through institutions like Panchayat Raj and Nagar Palika, India has strengthened democracy at the grassroots level.

While making the students aware of the environment, he urged them to plant trees in the name of their grandparents. He appealed to the institutions to carry out this noble task in 'mission mode'.

"When you leave this school, you should show such exemplary conduct that increases the glory of this school," he said.