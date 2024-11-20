Lou Malnati’S Launches New Rewards Program, Serving Up More Ways To Earn Free Food

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Legendary pizzeria celebrates its loyalty members with sweet rewards - from free pizza for new members to bonus points for existing members - to satisfy hungry fans everywhere

CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lou Malnati's – the Chicago pizza legend long celebrated for its authentic flavor and buttery-crust deep dish – announced today the launch of an all-new and enhanced loyalty program, offering customers more reward choices, faster redemption, insider info, personalized offers and exclusive extras - including a free pizza on their birthday.

The redesigned program delivers immediate value to new members, starting with an exclusive welcome offer of a free personal deep dish or small thin crust pizza with a minimum purchase of $10. This offer is redeemable within 14 days of sign up. In addition, Lou Malnati's current rewards members will be gifted bonus points as a celebratory thank you for fans continued loyalty and feedback on the redesigned program.

"Our customers have been loyal fans for generations, and this new rewards program is our way of saying 'thank you' while making every visit more rewarding," said Marc Malnati, owner of Lou Malnati's Pizzeria. "We've created a flexible program that gives our guests the choice of how they want to use their rewards, all while enjoying the authentic flavors of Lou Malnati's legendary deep dish pizza and fan favorites that they know and love."

The Lou's Rewards is a bankable points program where guests can earn 10 points for every dollar spent. The programs unique hybrid model allows members to redeem their points in two distinct ways-1) for select menu items including desserts, appetizers and pizza or 2) as reward dollars to offset their bill, providing maximum flexibility for every dining preference and craving.

Lastly, active members will receive a free small deep dish pizza with a $10 purchase on their birthday along with other personalized offers throughout the year.

For more information or to join the loyalty program, please visit LouMalnatis.com/rewards .

ABOUT LOU MALNATI'S

Considered the oldest family name in Chicago pizza, Lou Malnati's Pizzeria is a family-owned company famous for deep dish pizza and staying true to the original Chicago-style pizza recipe. The company stresses consistency in quality, service, and food, offered in a unique environment by a staff that is committed to one another, the customer, and the community. Lou Malnati's is passionate about pizza, people and proud to support the local communities, they serve one deep dish at a time. There are more than 75 locations in the Chicagoland area, Arizona, Indiana and Wisconsin. A member of the Malnati family has been running the business since it started in 1971. The Malnati's signature deep dish is made from a secret family recipe that has been handed down through four generations. For the latest news, visit .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Contact: ...