Impressions Face + Body Welcomes Plastic Surgeon Dr. Eric W. Anderson

Dr. Eric W. Anderson specializes in breast enhancement and body contouring, rounding out the clinic's services.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Impressions Face + Body , a leading aesthetic in Chicago, is thrilled to announce the addition of Dr. Eric W. Anderson to its esteemed team of medical professionals. Dr. Eric W. Anderson brings a wealth of experience and expertise in plastic and reconstructive surgery to the practice, joining renowned facial plastic surgeons Dr. Steven Dayan and Dr. Benjamin Caughlin .Dr. Eric W. Anderson is a plastic surgeon specializing in breast enhancement and body contouring procedures. With his extensive training and commitment to patient care, he is known for his meticulous attention to detail and ability to address common concerns, particularly for patients who have undergone childbirth or weight loss. With this addition to the clinic, Dr. Eric W. Anderson is poised to elevate the level of aesthetic services offered at Impressions Face + Body.“Dr. Eric W. Anderson is the perfect addition to Impressions Face + Body and completely rounds out what we can offer our patients at the clinic,” said Dr. Steven Dayan.“Dr. Benjamin Caughlin and I pride ourselves on being a premium, first-in-class aesthetic clinic that is continually innovating to provide the best results for our patients and Dr. Eric W. Anderson will only continue that mission. We joke that Dr. Eric W. Anderson is the chosen one as he is such a complimentary doctor and personality to our practice.”Dr. Eric W. Anderson completed his fellowship in plastic surgery at the University of Utah School of Medicine and his residency in general surgery at the University of Louisville. He received his medical degree from Creighton University School of Medicine. His comprehensive training ensures that patients receive the highest standard of care and the most advanced surgical techniques."I'm thrilled to join the exceptional team at Impressions Face + Body," said Dr. Eric W. Anderson. "What excites me most about joining this team is that we can now offer 360-degree aesthetic services for our patients. Both Dr. Dayan and Dr. Caughlin are two renowned facial plastic surgeons and the three of us combined bring a new level of service and opportunities for our patients.”Dr. Eric W. Anderson is now accepting new patients at Impressions Face + Body. To schedule a consultation or learn more about the services offered, visit, .About Impressions Face + Body:Impressions Face + Body is a premier aesthetic clinic in Chicago, offering a wide range of surgical and non-surgical cosmetic procedures. With a team of highly skilled professionals and state-of-the-art technology, Impressions Face + Body is committed to providing personalized care and exceptional results for each patient.Media Contact:Stuart MartinTalk Shop Media...Media Assets:Image folder here

