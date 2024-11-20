Auto Injector Market Anticipated To Surpass US$263.427 Billion By 2030 At A CAGR Of 13.15%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The auto injector is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.15% from US$142.017 billion in 2025 to US$263.427 billion by 2030.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the auto injector market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.15% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$263.427 billion by 2030.An Auto-injector is a type of self-injection device, which is accompanied by a spring-charged needle , which contains pre-loaded doses of medicines or drugs. These type of injectors offers accessibility and a user-friendly experience to medical professionals. The auto injector also offers numerous advantages to the users, as it prevents anaphylaxis progressions, and reduces the hospitalization need. This type of injector offers drug delivery through a subcutaneous route and also encloses prefilled cartridges, driven by the spring system.One of the major driving factors that can boost the market demand for auto-injectors in the global market is the increasing cases of diseases. The growing cases of chronic diseases have boosted the global auto-injector market growth. One of the major factors increasing the popularity and acceptability of auto-injectors over conventional syringes is the reduced anxiety caused by auto-injectors in patients. The pre-charged dosage of drugs in auto-injectors also increases the effectiveness and convenience of auto-injectors for medical practitioners. The percentage of errors reported in auto-injectors is lower than that of conventional syringes.With the rise in the global auto-injector market, several companies are trying to introduce their new products and technologies into the market, to attract greater consumer size. For instance, Leo Pharma, in June of 2024, achieved FDA approval for their latest Adbry autoinjector, which is designed for the treatment of adults with atopic dermatitis. Similarly, in October 2023, Altavis introduced their new auto-injector platform, that can be tailored for a wide-range drug formulation delivery.Access sample report or view details:By type, the global auto-injector market is segmented into four major categories, disposable autoinjectors and reusable autoinjectors. The disposable auto-injectors, under the type segment of the auto-injector market, are estimated to attain a greater market share. Disposable auto-injector are the most common and preferable type of auto-injectors available in the global market. These are the one-time use injectors, which contain spring-loaded syringes. These auto-injectors are easy to use and can be self-administered by the patients.The global auto-injector market by application is segmented into rheumatoid arthritis, anaphylaxis, multiple sclerosis, and others. The rheumatoid arthritis category by the application segment of the auto injectors is projected to grow at a greater rate. Rheumatoid arthritis is a condition that causes stiffness, pain, and swelling in the joints of the human body. This disease causes weakening of the patient's immune system. The cases of rheumatoid arthritis have witnessed a constant increase in the globe. The auto injector offers several benefits for the application in rheumatoid arthritis diseases, as it is easier to grip, and doses are preloaded, so that the patient can be used by themself.The global auto-injector market by end-users is segmented into homecare settings and hospitals & clinics. Homecare settings are a type of healthcare service, that offers patients complete medical facilities at the home itself. In this, the patients are provided with therapy, rehabilitation , and companionships, at their homes itself. In these settings, the auto-injectors offer continence, as it is easier for the patients to self-administer.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region of the global auto-injector market is growing significantly, as the region offers an increasing infrastructural construction landscape globally. Various Asian countries like China, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam are among the globe's fastest developing nations in the healthcare and medical equipment landscape. The region also offers a growing population, with a constant increase in the cases of diseases.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the auto injector market that have been covered are Amgen, Antares Pharma, Becton Dickinson and Company, Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson and Johnson, Mylan N.V., Novartis AG, SHL Medical, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Ypsomed AG.The market analytics report segments the global auto-injector market as follows:.By TypeoDisposable autoinjectorsoReusable autoinjectors.By ApplicationoRheumatoid ArthritisoAnaphylaxisoMultiple sclerosisoOthers.By End-useroHomecare settingsoHospitals & Clinics.By GeographyoNorth America.USA.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.France.UK.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.India.Japan.South Korea.Taiwan.Thailand.Indonesia.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Amgen.Antares Pharma.Becton Dickinson and Company.Eli Lilly and Company.Johnson and Johnson.Mylan N.V..Novartis AG.SHL Medical.Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.Ypsomed AGExplore More Reports:.Microneedle Drug Delivery Market:.Wearable Injectors Market:.Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems (TDDS) Market:

