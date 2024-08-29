Minister Galushchenko, IEA Leadership Discuss Restoration Of Ukraine's Energy System

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian German Galushchenko and International Energy Agency (IEA) Executive Director Fatih Birol have discussed the restoration of Ukraine's energy system following Russia's August 26 attack.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Energy , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko held an meeting with IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol. During the meeting, the parties discussed measures to stabilize Ukraine's energy system after one of the enemy's largest attacks, which took place on August 26, 2024,” the report states.

In terms of the stabilization of the energy system, the priorities are to repair damaged objects, ensure timely equipment supplies, develop distributed generation, invest in renewable energy sources, and increase electricity imports from the EU.

Separately, the parties spoke about involving the expert potential and measures that can be implemented by the global community to support Ukraine's preparations for the upcoming heating season.

According to the ministry, Birol assured the Ukrainian side of further enhanced cooperation with Ukraine in

overcoming the challenges being faced by the country's energy system as a result of Russian armed aggression.

A reminder that earlier Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko and Ambassador of the EU to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová discussed efforts to counter Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy sector , including strengthening the protection of energy facilities.

Photo: Ukrainian Economy Ministry