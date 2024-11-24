St.Petersburg Invites Tourists From Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: St. Petersburg is the second largest industrial, scientific, cultural and business center in Russia. The city is rightfully considered one of the most beautiful in the world, and its historical part is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The Northern Capital of Russia attracts Russian and foreign tourists every year. In 2023, 9.4 million people visited the city. Guests like the extraordinary beauty of palaces and canals, the wealth of museums and a rich cultural life. The list of St. Petersburg attractions is constantly expanding, and objects of the "New Tourist Geography" are being added to it - modern creative spaces that are so popular among residents of the city.

In addition to cultural and educational programs, original types of tourism are actively developing in St. Petersburg. Today, tourists can go on an unusual tour of industrial facilities, spend a weekend at a health resort or even arrange a wedding vacation in the romantic atmosphere of the City on the Neva River.

St. Petersburg can be an ideal starting point for a trip to Russia. For instance, the project "Two Cities - a Million Impressions " offers tourists to combine visits to St. Petersburg and Moscow in one trip. And as part of the routes of the "Silver Necklace of Russia ," guests can get to know the rich history and culture of the Russian North.

Much attention is paid to the service in St. Petersburg. There are 1,200 hotels in the city with a huge selection of the star-ratings, comfort levels, and pricing policies. Guests will be pleasantly surprised by the variety of restaurants, many of which are firmly established in the top lists of domestic and international ratings. St. Petersburg also has all the possibilities that will satisfy the needs of tourists from the Middle East: mosques and prayer houses, English-speaking staff in the field of tourism and hospitality, the availability of halal menus, concierge services capable of organizing any form of leisure.

For event organizers, the city offers unique exhibition and congress venues, hotels of various formats and categories, well-developed transport links, and numerous sightseeing programs. Hundreds of business forums of various sizes are held annually in the Northern Capital of Russia. In particular, St. Petersburg has extensive experience in holding international rotating events. The Congress and Exhibition Bureau is engaged in promoting the city on the Neva River in the field of business tourism.

You can learn more about current tourist offers in St. Petersburg at the city's stand at the Qatar Travel Mart 2024 exhibition, which will be held in November 25–27.