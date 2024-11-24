EOD Training For Ukrainian Soldiers Underway In UK
11/24/2024 1:10:53 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the United Kingdom, as part of the multinational Operation Interflex, Ukrainian soldiers are being trained to disable landmines, munitions, and other explosive devices.
The General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine shared this update on Facebook, along with a corresponding video report, seen by Ukrinform.
The explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) training is part of Operation Interflex, a UK-led operation to train Ukrainian Armed Forces since July 2022. Other NATO Allies and partner countries providing trainers for Operation Interflex include Australia, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Lithuania, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Romania, Sweden, and Kosovo.
According to HALO Trust, a non-governmental organization that works to clear landmines left behind by conflicts, up to two million landmines may have been laid in Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022. These mines have caused numerous casualties among both military personnel and civilians.
As reported by Ukrinform, by September 2024, more than 40,000 Ukrainian soldiers have completed training under Operation Interflex. The program is designed for Ukrainian fighters with little or no prior military experience.
