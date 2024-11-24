NCC Instils Discipline, Leadership, Service In Youth: PM Modi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi in his talk show 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday emphasised the need to be associated with the National Cadet Corps (NCC).

"Today is a very special day. Today is NCC Day. NCC reminds us of our school and college days. I have been an NCC cadet, and that is why I can say with full confidence that the experience gained from this is invaluable for me. NCC instils discipline, leadership and service in youth. You must have seen around you, in case of disaster, be it floods or earthquake or any accident, NCC cadets are always present there," the PM said.

"Today, continuous efforts are being made to strengthen the NCC. In 2014, around 14 lakh youths joined NCC. Now in 2024, more than two lakh youths joined NCC. Compared to earlier, over 5,000 schools and colleges are now part of NCC. And most importantly, earlier, girl cadets in NCC were nearly 25 per cent. Now there are around 40 per cent girl cadets," PM Modi said.

"A campaign to associate youths living in border areas with NCC is also ongoing. I urge youths to get associated with NCC in large numbers. You will see, that whatever career you choose, NCC will help in enhancing your personality.

PM Modi also reiterated his earlier call to the youths to join politics. "From the ramparts of Red Fort, I have appealed to such youth to join politics, whose entire family has no political background. To connect one lakh such youth, new youth, with politics, many special campaigns will be run in the country. 'Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue' is also one such effort."

He announced the upcoming 'Viksit Bharat Young Leaders' Dialogue,' scheduled to take place at Bharat Mandapam on January 11-12, 2025, to celebrate the 162nd birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) Day is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of November to mark its founding in 1948. The NCC is the largest uniformed youth organisation in the world, and has a motto of Unity and Discipline.