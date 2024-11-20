Mcadams Expands Southeast Presence With Acquisition Of Florida-Based AVID Group, LLC

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

AVID Group Will Strengthen Position in Southeast, Orlando and Tampa

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- McAdams, a multidisciplinary design and engineering firm headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, specializing in civil / site design, planning and design, transportation, water resources, and

geomatics, has announced the acquisition of AVID Group, LLC, a well-respected Central Florida (Orlando/Tampa) civil engineering firm known for its expertise in commercial and retail projects throughout Florida. This strategic acquisition will strengthen McAdams' position in the southeast and enhance its ability to serve both existing and new clients.

"We are thrilled to welcome the talented AVID team into the McAdams organization," said Michael Munn, president and chief executive officer at McAdams. "This acquisition will expand our geographic reach and cement our hold in the ever-changing civil engineering, land planning, landscape architecture, transportation and geomatics fields. We're continuing our focus on strategic and sustainable growth by creating positive experiences for our communities and employing and retaining the best talent. We look forward to integrating our new team members and getting to work in Florida."

With this acquisition, McAdams will bolster AVID's existing services in the Central Florida market. AVID's strong local knowledge and proven track record in land development will complement McAdams' existing expertise. The combined firm will leverage its knowledge, skills and abilities to provide clients with creative planning and problem-solving solutions, ensuring that projects are executed efficiently and cost-effectively.

"This partnership represents an opportunity for us to continue AVID's vision of growing and expanding our services throughout the state of Florida and reaching new heights," said Tracy Scott, principal and chief financial officer at AVID Group. "McAdams is dedicated to excellence, and we feel as though the culture and values of our companies are very similar. We're excited to get to work and serve our clients in a more robust way."

As McAdams and AVID join forces, both companies are committed to maintaining open lines of communication with clients and ensuring a seamless transition. The focus will remain on delivering quality work and nurturing long-term relationships built on trust and reliability. To accommodate anticipated growth, McAdams will be seeking new office space in the Central Florida market.

About McAdams

Founded in 1979, McAdams is a full-service civil engineering, land planning, landscape architecture, transportation, and geomatics firm headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina with offices in Raleigh, Durham, Charlotte, and Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas. McAdams is passionate about providing unique and engaging experiences for its clients and its clients' clients. McAdams understands the importance of a lasting impression and strives to bring life to the collective vision for project success. McAdams' engineering expertise and other integrated services help provide efficient and effective solutions to serve its clients' project needs. McAdams cares about the end product and shares its clients' goals.

About AVID Group

Established in 1991, with offices in Tampa Bay and Orlando, AVID Group, LLC, has built a reputation as experts in Florida for the commercial and retail sectors. Known for their commitment to client relationships, AVID strives to provide its clients the best solutions, exceptional service, and results.

