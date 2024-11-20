IOTC implements new projects to enhance oil export infrastructure at Iran’s Kharg Island

(MENAFN) The head of the Iranian Oil Terminals Company (IOTC) has announced the implementation of new projects aimed at enhancing the oil export infrastructure at Kharg Island, a crucial hub for Iran’s oil exports. Abbas Asadrouz highlighted the strategic significance of improving the island’s export facilities, particularly emphasizing the ongoing renovation of its western wharf. This project is considered a major step toward enhancing the safety, efficiency, and productivity of Iran's oil export operations.



Asadrouz explained that the renovation of the western wharf will not only bolster the operational capacity of the island but will also play a pivotal role in preparing the country's oil export infrastructure for future growth. The upgrades are expected to create new strategic opportunities by significantly boosting the wharf’s operational capacity. This development is seen as essential in ensuring that Iran can maintain and expand its presence in the global oil market.



Kharg Island, located in the Persian Gulf, is strategically important due to its proximity to key oilfield regions and its ability to accommodate large oil vessels. Situated 25 kilometers off the Iranian coast, Kharg Island has been recognized as one of the most suitable locations for crude oil exports, with its deep offshore waters allowing for efficient loading of massive oil tankers.



The island plays a critical role in Iran's oil export infrastructure, extending the country's territorial claims into the Persian Gulf oil fields. Administered by Bushehr Province, the island serves as a vital seaport for oil exports, and these renovations are expected to further cement its position as a central node in Iran's oil export operations.

