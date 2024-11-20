China launches globe`s biggest open sea solar farm

(MENAFN) China has launched the world’s largest offshore solar farm, marking a significant milestone in its push for energy. The one-gigawatt photovoltaic (PV) project, located eight kilometers off the coast of Dongying City in Shandong Province, began generating power after successfully connecting its first set of PV units to the grid on Wednesday, according to China Investment Corporation (CHN Energy).



Spanning 1,200 hectares, the solar farm features nearly 3,000 PV platforms, each 60 meters long and 35 meters wide. Once fully operational, it is expected to produce enough electricity to power over 2.6 million urban residents annually. In addition to solar power generation, the project will also incorporate fish farming to optimize use of the marine space.



Floating solar technology, which places solar modules on pontoons or elevated platforms, has gained attention as a space-efficient solution for areas where land is limited. China has already established other floating solar farms, including a 202-megawatt project in Shandong province, and is expanding its offshore renewable capacity. This new initiative is part of China’s broader strategy to reduce its carbon footprint and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.



The project follows other significant energy milestones in China, including the launch of the world’s largest single-capacity offshore wind turbine in Hainan and the ongoing construction of a two-gigawatt offshore solar plant in Jiangsu province.

MENAFN20112024000045015687ID1108904894