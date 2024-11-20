Proposed law that seeks to redefine New Zealand’s historic treaty between British Crown, Māori chiefs leads to political crisis

(MENAFN) A proposed law that seeks to redefine New Zealand’s historic treaty between the British Crown and Māori chiefs has led to a crisis and widespread protests across the country. Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Wellington, marching toward Parliament to express their opposition to the bill.



Though the law is not expected to pass, it has ignited a heated debate about race relations and raised critical questions about how New Zealand will fulfill its commitments to indigenous communities, made over 180 years ago during colonization.



Signed in 1840 by 500 Māori chiefs and the British Crown, the Treaty of Waitangi is seen as the nation’s founding document. However, differing interpretations of its English and Māori versions have sparked prolonged disputes over rights, land ownership, and sovereignty.



The government’s breaches of both versions of the Treaty have led to the erosion of Māori culture, language, and significant land loss. In recent decades, New Zealand has attempted to address these historical wrongs, with efforts including legal cases, legislative reforms, and the establishment of the Waitangi Tribunal to resolve Treaty-related issues.



As a result, the principles of the Treaty have been integrated into New Zealand law, contributing to the revival of the Māori language and improving its cultural standing. Compensation settlements worth billions have also been reached with Māori communities for land and resource confiscations.



However, the new bill proposed by MP David Seymour has sparked significant controversy. It seeks to limit the interpretation of the Treaty’s principles and apply them universally to all New Zealanders, rather than reserving special status for Māori. Although the bill initially gained some support through political agreement, it now faces strong opposition from former prime ministers, legal experts, and thousands of citizens.



Opponents accuse Seymour of undermining Māori constitutional rights and creating further divisions in the country. The bill is part of a broader set of policies that have been met with Māori discontent, including moves that limit efforts to address the disparities indigenous communities face.



As the protest movement grows, tens of thousands are expected to participate in a final march on Tuesday, with protesters joining from cities across New Zealand to demonstrate their opposition to the proposed law and the government's approach to Māori issues. This marks a continuation of the ongoing tensions regarding indigenous rights and race relations in New Zealand.

