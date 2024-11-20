'Lack Of Serious Negotiations By Participating Parties Pushed Qatar To Suspend Gaza Mediation'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Official Spokesperson for the of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari has reaffirmed that the State of Qatar's suspension of mediation efforts between the Israeli and Hamas was due to the lack of seriousness of the parties involved in the negotiations.

He clarified that this does not mean the closure of Hamas' office in Doha.

During the Ministry's weekly briefing, Dr. Al Ansari emphasised that Hamas' office in Doha remains open, adding that there be an official statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs if such a decision were to be taken. He added that representatives of the movement were welcome in Qatar or in the case they choose to leave.

He noted that the negotiations are currently suspended until a decision to resume them is made, adding that if Qatar observes seriousness in reaching an agreement, it will not hesitate to play a pivotal role in alleviating the suffering in Gaza.

He attributed the suspension of mediation efforts to the lack of genuine commitment from the parties involved and stressed that Qatar would not allow itself to be blackmailed during the mediation process. He highlighted that the State of Qatar, since day one, has been ready to do whatever is necessary to de-escalate tensions, alleviate Palestinian suffering in Gaza, and secure the return of prisoners and hostages, a role it has consistently upheld.

Dr. Al Ansari highlighted that the parties were informed 10 days in advance that Qatar would suspend its effort if no agreement was reached or if the country did not sense a serious commitment. He emphasized that Qatar is now fully focused on intensifying the delivery of humanitarian aid to Palestinians and is coordinating with Egypt and other Arab countries on this matter.

He reiterated that the State of Qatar remains ready to resume its mediation efforts once favorable conditions are present, emphasizing that suspending negotiations does not signify a withdrawal from efforts to de-escalate the situation or a shift in Qatar's position on the need to end the war.

He stressed the clarity of the State of Qatar's position of wanting an immediate end to the war and the delivery of humanitarian aid, which it considers non-negotiable.

Regarding the decision by some European countries to ban arms sales to Israel, Dr. Al Ansari welcomed the move, saying that supplying any party in a conflict with weapons prolongs wars. He added that the State of Qatar's is unequivocal in supporting decisions that de-escalate tensions and conflicts worldwide.

On Russia and Ukraine, the Spokesperson highlighted the State of Qatar's consistent position since the onset of the war, emphasizing the importance of preserving Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and reaching a peaceful resolution. He said that the State of Qatar has supported all efforts aimed at achieving a peaceful settlement and has actively worked to reunite children affected by the war and promote peace in the region.

The spokesperson referenced Qatar's statement strongly condemning the Israeli bombing of a UNRWA school sheltering displaced persons in Al Shati Camp in Gaza, which resulted in numerous casualties.

Dr. Al Ansari also highlighted Qatar's ongoing humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, with an aid plane carrying 16 tonnes of supplies and four ambulances, bringing the total aid to Afghanistan to 183 tonnes. Similarly, the air bridge to Lebanon continues, with a plane delivering 26 tons of aid, increasing Qatar's total assistance to Lebanon to 320 tonnes.