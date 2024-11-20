CM Mohan Yadav, Cabinet Ministers To Watch 'The Sabarmati Report' In Bhopal Today 

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Nov 20 (IANS) Chief Mohan Yadav along with his cabinet colleagues will watch 'The Sabarmati Report' in Bhopal on Wednesday.

A special screening will be arranged at Ashoka Open Theatre in Bhopal. The council of ministers will watch the film together and after that, CM Yadav will chair a cabinet meeting late evening.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Yadav declared Vikrant Massey-starrer 'The Sabarmati Report' tax-free across the state.

The Chief Minister has also appealed to the people to watch the film which uncovers the truth of the Godhara incident

"We have decided to make the film 'The Sabarmati Report' tax-free so that a maximum number of people can watch the film. I would also watch the film along with the other cabinet ministers," CM Yadav said.

The Madhya Pradesh government decided to make the film tax-free after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah endorsed it.

A special screening was also held in New Delhi on Monday in the presence of Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports and Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and actor Vikrant Massey.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi also praised Vikrant Massey's movie, saying the "truth is coming out".

The movie also stars Ridhi Digra and Raashii Khanna in the lead roles.

Released on November 15, the film has amassed a decent collection at the box office.

The film is based on the burning of the S6 coach of the Sabarmati Express near Godhra station (Gujarat) on February 27, 2002.

At least 59 Hindu devotees returning from Ayodhya were burnt to death in the incident, which later led to the riots in Gujarat.