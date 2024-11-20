South Korea, South Africa Agree To Cooperate On Minerals Sector

(MENAFN- IANS) Rio De Janeiro, Nov 20 (IANS) South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa held a meeting in Brazil to discuss cooperation on chains for critical minerals and security issues, Yoon's office said.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Rio de Janeiro to focus on strengthening trade and investment, and the sector ties between the two nations, Yonhap news agency reported.

The two leaders agreed to strengthen collaboration in the critical minerals sectors to address instability in the global supply chain.

Yoon introduced a plan to launch the Korea-Africa critical minerals dialogue at Mining Indaba, an African mining conference set to take place in South Africa in February, and asked for Ramaphosa's support for the initiative, the office said.

They also agreed to work together to send a "stern message" against North Korea's provocations and its troop dispatch to support Russia's war in Ukraine, characterising their military cooperation as violations of UN Security Council resolutions, it noted.