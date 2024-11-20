India effectively examines its first long-range hypersonic missile

(MENAFN) India has successfully conducted a flight test of its first long-range hypersonic missile off the coast of Odisha state on Saturday. Launched from Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Island, the missile can carry various payloads over distances exceeding 1,500 kilometers. The trial was monitored using multiple tracking systems, and data collected from downrange ship stations confirmed its precise terminal maneuvers and impact accuracy. The missile was developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) at the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex in Hyderabad, with support from various industry and research partners.



Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the successful test as a historic achievement, placing India among a select group of nations with such advanced military technologies. This milestone follows India’s recent successful test of a domestically developed land-attack long-range cruise missile.



Russia, China, and the United States are global leaders in hypersonic weaponry, while North Korea also claims to have conducted hypersonic missile tests, though recent reports indicate some of their trials may have been unsuccessful.

