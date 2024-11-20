Philippines, United States sign key military agreement

(MENAFN) On Monday, the Philippines and the United States signed a key military agreement to enhance their defense cooperation and share sensitive military intelligence, a move aimed at addressing mutual security concerns in the region.



The General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) was signed by U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro in Manila. Along with the agreement, both countries also launched a new initiative to establish a coordination center to improve cooperation between their armed forces.



This agreement will allow the secure exchange of classified military information, giving the Philippines access to advanced U.S. military technologies and capabilities, while also paving the way for similar agreements with other allies.



Defense ties between the U.S. and the Philippines have strengthened significantly under U.S. President Joe Biden and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., with both countries united in their response to China’s increasing assertiveness in the South China Sea and around Taiwan.



However, China voiced concerns, urging that such military cooperation should not interfere with the interests of third parties or destabilize regional peace. China's Foreign Ministry emphasized the importance of strategic independence and good neighborly relations to maintain regional stability.



The two nations have had a mutual defense treaty since 1951, which allows for mutual assistance in the event of an attack, including in the South China Sea. In his remarks at the signing ceremony, Austin reaffirmed the U.S.'s commitment to the Philippines and highlighted the new coordination center's role in improving real-time intelligence sharing and joint military operations.



The Philippines, in turn, expressed confidence in its alliance with the U.S., hoping that continued cooperation would help mitigate the rising tensions in the South China Sea, a critical global shipping lane valued at over $3 trillion annually, and claimed almost entirely by China.



In 2016, the Permanent Court of Arbitration ruled against China’s territorial claims in the South China Sea in favor of the Philippines. Despite this ruling, China has refused to accept it, leading to frequent confrontations between the two countries in the disputed waters, raising concerns about a potential conflict between China and the U.S. in the region.

MENAFN20112024000045015687ID1108904800