BGT 2024-25: Marsh Credits Working On Mental Side And Preparation Behind Test Solidity

(MENAFN- IANS) Perth, Nov 20 (IANS) All-rounder Mitchell Marsh has credited working on his mental side of the game and preparation routine for matches as key factors behind his Test career coming back on track. The first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test at Perth, starting on November 22, will be Marsh's first Test series against India since 2018.

“I've worked really hard on the mental side of my game, to be able to walk out there and get straight into my pre-ball routines, no matter how nervous I am. For me, it's all about my preparation.”

“If I prepare as well as I possibly can, I go into a game or an innings really confident, then if I fail, I can look at myself in the mirror and say that I've actually done all I can. Sometimes it's a good ball, sometimes it's a mental error. You learn from that, and you move on quickly.”

“Probably in the past, I wasn't able to let those failures go, carrying them into my next innings or my next game, which over a period of time can really weigh you down. I've certainly gotten a lot better in that area.”

“It doesn't guarantee me success, but it certainly allows me to enjoy the game a bit more, no matter what situation I find myself in. I feel as if I've got tools now to hopefully get me through,” he said to Fox Sports.

Though Marsh has only bowled four overs in competitive cricket since May and did not bowl in the Sheffield Shield matches he played for Western Australia, that will change for the upcoming Test series against India.

With Cameron Green out due to a lower back surgery, Marsh will be entrusted with few overs of seam bowling to complement the likes of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon in the gruelling five-match campaign.

Marsh also thinks Australia not winning a Test series at home against India in last ten years will act as added motivational factor.“India are a great side, we know that. Especially in their conditions at home, they're nearly impossible to beat, not many people do it throughout their careers.”

“The fact that they've beaten us the last two times in Australia will no doubt motivate us as a group. Since the last time they played here, we've grown a lot as a team. We've got a really experienced group now, and I think the fact that we've lost the last two series, our fans will be up and about for that and hopefully get right behind us.”

Marsh has played five Tests against India without making a fifty and averages 18.33, but the all-rounder remarked he's keen to change it in helpful home conditions.“They're world-class bowlers. I'm looking forward to the challenge, but how much spin will play in Australia, we'll wait and see.”

“They've got an outstanding fast bowling attack, but there's no doubt they're world-class spinners, and I've got a lot of respect for it. It's certainly different conditions to India. (Ashwin's) an absolute genius over there, and he's still a very good bowler in our conditions. I've faced him a lot over the last few years, and I've grown a lot as a player, and I'll take a positive mindset towards that battle.”

“For me, it's more just about being able to switch off for five or ten seconds and then being able to switch back on for those five or ten seconds before the bowl balls. I do the same things, I say the same words, not letting other thoughts creep into my mind and trying to be as clear as possible to make really good decisions.”