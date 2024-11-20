India presents sanctions as smog chokes New Delhi

(MENAFN) In response to the severe pollution choking the Indian capital, New Delhi has implemented a series of restrictions aimed at mitigating the hazardous air quality. The city's air has been in the "severe" category since Wednesday, with thick smog blanketing the area. To address the crisis, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) announced measures from Friday, including the closure of primary schools, a ban on non-essential construction, and restrictions on vehicle movement.



Construction activities unrelated to national security, healthcare, or public infrastructure are prohibited, while vehicle restrictions encourage the use of public transportation. Delhi’s environment minister, Gopal Rai, introduced measures to reduce pollution, such as deploying 106 additional cluster buses and increasing metro services.



The air quality in New Delhi and surrounding regions has deteriorated dramatically, with the city’s AQI exceeding 400, making it the most polluted capital in the world. In some areas, AQI levels reached between 800 and 1,100, far beyond safe limits. The pollution has been worsened by factors such as stubble burning in nearby states like Punjab and Haryana. As a result, visibility has dropped significantly, affecting air traffic and leading to widespread flight delays.



Hospitals in the capital are reporting a rise in respiratory problems, particularly among children, with many experiencing asthma attacks and allergies. The pollution is also impacting nearby regions like Lahore, Pakistan, where authorities have closed schools due to similar smog conditions.

