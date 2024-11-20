(MENAFN) Russia’s largest studio, Mosfilm, has donated a range of its Soviet-era military vehicles, previously used as props in films, to support Russian troops. CEO Karen Shakhnazarov shared the news during a meeting with President Vladimir at the Kremlin. The studio, known for its extensive collection of military equipment, including vehicles camouflaged as foreign models, offered the Defense 28 T-55 tanks, 8 amphibious PT-76 tanks, 6 BMP armored vehicles, and 8 recovery vehicles.



In addition to the vehicles, Mosfilm also contributed 6 million rubles (around $61,000) to aid the “special military operation” in Ukraine. Founded in 1924 during the Soviet era, Mosfilm has long been a dominant force in Russian cinema, producing over 2,500 films, including the Academy Award-winning classics *War and Peace* and *Moscow Does Not Believe in Tears*.

MENAFN20112024000045015687ID1108904910