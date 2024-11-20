Hollywood star labels Trump as ‘second George Washington’

(MENAFN) Sylvester Stallone has expressed strong admiration for President-elect Donald Trump, calling him America’s “second George Washington.” Speaking at the America First Policy Institute gala at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, Stallone described as a “mythical character” who achieved the impossible. He likened Trump’s impact to that of George Washington, the first U.S. president and a key figure in the country’s War of Independence.



Stallone emphasized Trump’s unique place in history, comparing him to his iconic character, Rocky Balboa, an underdog fighter who overcomes all odds. “Just like Rocky, this man was going to go through a metamorphosis and change lives,” said Stallone, highlighting Trump’s ability to alter the course of history.



Although Stallone has expressed support for Trump in the past, he has also been cautious about politics, admitting in 2019 that he didn’t vote in the 2016 election. Trump, who defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in November, is set to return to office after an unconventional nonconsecutive term. Celebrities such as Mel Gibson, Kanye West, and Hulk Hogan have publicly endorsed Trump, while others like Taylor Swift and Arnold Schwarzenegger backed Harris.

