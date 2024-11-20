Ex-Allrounder And Selector Dion Nash Elected To NZC Board

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Former New Zealand all-rounder Dion Nash, who also served as a selector, has been elected to the Board of New Zealand Cricket. Nash played 32 Tests and 81 ODIs for New Zealand, and was a member of the side winning 2000 ICC Knock-Out tournament, now known as the Champions Trophy.

Nash, 53, fills in the vacancy left by the departing Martin Snedden, who steps down by rotation following a lengthy service to the game as a player, chief executive, board member, chair of the board, and International Council director.

Post his playing career, Nash ventured into business and founded a skin and haircare company in 2011.

“It's good to have someone with Dion's cricket and business experience coming onto the board at a time when Martin is stepping down. Dion has a strong interest in not just the playing of the game but the business of the game and that should help stand us in good stead.

“Martin's been involved with NZC since he was a player in the eighties and has made an extraordinary contribution to the game over a period of 24 years. His mix of cricket, legal, and management expertise has been an important ingredient in the evolution of NZC from an old-fashioned incorporated society to a professional, modern and future-thinking organisation," said NZC chair Diana Pukepatu-Lyndon.

NZC also said Bill Birnie and Roger Twose, who were also retired by rotation, successfully stood for re-election. The organisation also said in the AGM that it returned an eight million NZ dollars surplus for the financial year, just over 50 percent above the budgeted surplus of 5.3 million dollars, while adding the need to protect its equity as there were headwinds forecast in the shape of a predicted 6.8 million dollars loss in the following 2024/25 financial year.

The meeting elected four additional life members in Neil Craig, Graham Dowling, Lee Robinson and Jock Sutherland, as well as three more honorary members in former New Zealand players Nicola Browne and Aimee Watkins, as well as ex-New Zealand player and coach, Warren Lees.