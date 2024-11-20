LEAD Group Announces The Launch Of National Championships 2024, Empowering Every Student To Find Their Voice

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 19 November 2024: LEAD Group, India's largest School Edtech company, proudly announces the launch of National Championships 2024, the sixth edition of its prestigious national-level where students showcase their creativity, talent and growth! With participation open to 1.5 million students from over 3,000 LEAD Group partner schools, the championship is much more than a competition-it's a platform for leaders, thinkers and innovators of tomorrow to discover their true potential.



This year, the National Championships introduces an expanded vision for student development, focusing on 21st-century skills such as Communication, Critical Thinking, Creativity, Confidence, and Coding proficiency. The National Championships 2024 is open to students from pre-primary to Class 9 and aligns with the well-rounded development recommended by the National Curriculum Framework 2023.



The championship spans five categories that build essential life skills and encourage participants to step confidently into the future. The categories are designed to inspire students to think outside the box, address real-world challenges, and explore themes such as Innovation, Space Exploration, Technology, and Environmental Sustainability.



· L'il Champs (Nursery - Class 2) – Individual: Building confidence, creativity, and speaking skills.



· Speech Champs (Junior: Classes 3-5; Senior: Classes 6-9) – Individual: Focused on content, pronunciation, and eloquence.



· Coding Champs (Junior: Classes 3-5) – Team of two: Fostering technical skills, creativity, and collaboration.



· Spelling Champs (Junior: Classes 3-5; Senior: Classes 6-9) – Individual: Enhancing knowledge of the English language.



· English Quiz Champs (Junior: Classes 3-5; Senior: Classes 6-9) – Individual: Promoting communication, critical thinking, and knowledge.



Sumeet Mehta, Co-Founder and CEO of LEAD Group, shared, ""Imagine a nursery student presenting an idea with the confidence of a keynote speaker, or a Class 5 student developing a tech solution that sparks change. These opportunities are not available to students in small towns! The National Championships 2024 brings this exposure to 1.5 million students!"



The grand finale in January 2025 promises exciting prizes worth up to ₹10 lakhs, including laptops, tablets, kindles, trophies, and merchandise. In addition, Zonal Winners will be declared, ensuring recognition at every stage. This initiative is aligned with LEAD Group's larger mission to revolutionize education through innovations like the TECHBOOK, an intelligent book that makes personalized, immersive, and adaptive learning a reality in India's schools.



About LEAD Group



LEAD Group is India's only School Edtech company dedicated to transforming school education through its pioneering Integrated School Edtech System. With a presence in over 8,000 schools across 400+ towns and cities, LEAD Group reaches more than 35 lakh students and empowers over 50,000 teachers. Since its founding in 2012, LEAD Group has been committed to delivering an international standard of education to schools across India. Through its comprehensive approach, LEAD Group combines research-backed curriculum and pedagogy with cutting-edge technology to enhance student learning outcomes and teacher effectiveness. Its integrated system helps partner schools provide holistic education, equipping students with the skills and confidence to succeed in life.



LEAD Group was founded by Sumeet Mehta and Smita Deorah with the mission to transform school education in India. The Group continues to set new benchmarks in school education, inspiring the next generation of learners and educators.

