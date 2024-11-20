Two Killed In Israeli Airstrike On Beirut's Suburbs

(MENAFN- IANS) Beirut, Nov 20 (IANS) Two people were killed in an Israeli in Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs, according to the Lebanese ministry.

According to local TV al-Jadeed, the Israeli warplanes targeted a four-story building in Chiyah, killing two people and causing nearby residents to flee to safer shelters, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the official National News Agency (NNA) on Tuesday.

Israeli warplanes conducted three on Tuesday morning on Beirut's suburbs, according to local reports.

In addition, 11 people were killed, and several others in Israeli raids on Monday night in Lebanon.

As a result of the Israeli raids, three people were killed in the village of Nabatieh al-Fawqa, and three in the city of Tyre, with several others wounded in both areas.

Meanwhile, the Israeli airstrikes also killed a person in the village of Shabriha, another in the town of Majadel, and three others in the town of Maarakeh.

In a statement on Tuesday, Hezbollah said it targeted the Tel Haim base, belonging to the Israeli army's Military Intelligence Division in Israel, with missiles and suicide drones on Monday night.

The attack "hit its targets accurately," the statement read, without mentioning the casualties or the extent of the damage.

There has been no immediate comment from the Israeli army.

Since September 23, the Israeli army has intensified its airstrikes on Lebanon in an escalation of conflict with Hezbollah. In early October, Israel initiated a ground operation across its northern border into Lebanon.