UDST Honours 54 Students For Academic Excellence

M Mazharul Haque | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and (UDST) celebrated achievements of its students at the Annual Academic Awards Ceremony on Monday.

The awards recognised 54 outstanding undergraduates and graduates across various academic disciplines. The event was attended by UDST President Dr. Salem Al Naemi, and Dr. Mohammed Al Jefairi, CEO of Sidra Holding, and a renowned alumnus and innovator highlighted on the Stars of Science as a guest speaker.

The students were honoured in eight categories: Academic Excellence Award, Academic Merit Award, Academic Distinction Award, Foundation Programme Award, Industrial Trades Dean Award, Achievement Award, Applied Research Award, and Innovation Award.

The university presented the Academic Excellence Awards to students with the highest weighted averages in their respective programmes. For the Master's Degree, the Academic Excellence Award went to Ahmed Abdalla Abdelazim, a student in the College of Business.

The Bachelor's Degree award was presented to Madhavi Anilkumar from the College of Business. The Advanced Diploma honour was awarded to Jassim Mohammed Al Maraghi of the College of Engineering and Technology, and the Two-Year Diploma Academic Excellence Award was presented to Mohamed Mostafa Elgamal from the College of Computing and IT.

UDST President Dr. Salem Al Naemi, addressing the ceremony, said,“Today, we celebrate the journey of success our outstanding students have embarked upon and the values they embody, such as perseverance and dedication. Each award represents a commitment to excellence that goes beyond academic boundaries and reflects the UDST's role in preparing leaders who will make a positive impact on our society. The ceremony is not only a celebration of individual achievements, but also a reminder of our collective pursuit of knowledge, innovation, and sustainable development.”

The Innovation Award in the College of Computing and IT was awarded to Mohamed Fathi Ali, recognised for his AI-driven cybersecurity innovations. His top 1% ranking in the US Department of Defence's Cyber Sentinel Challenge earned him prestigious internships.

He is the co-leader of the UDST's Cybersecurity Club. His startup 'BeMySense', an AI solution for the visually impaired, won the third place in the Startup Track at the Arab AI & IoT Challenge at the GITEX, Dubai.

In the College of Engineering and Technology, Farah Yaser Khattab also received the Innovation Award for her work in sustainable solutions like decentralised solar charging and waste-to-compost facilities. Her award-winning projects presented at national and international forums highlight her leadership in environmental research.

The Applied Research Award went to Hind Saleh Al Mohannadi of the College of Health Sciences, recognised her research on brain structure changes in obese patients, and study on radiation safety in healthcare.

All the recipients of the Academic Excellence and Academic Merit Awards received monetary awards as well as the university certificates with distinctions noted on their official transcripts.