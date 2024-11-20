Digital Partnerships Take Center Stage At GSMA M360 MENA 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: M360 MENA 2024 concluded yesterday after two days of engaging discussions and insightful debates on the future of mobile in the MENA region.

The event brought together leaders, policymakers, and innovators to explore the latest trends and initiatives driving digital transformation across the region.

Discussions throughout M360 MENA 2024 centred around the vital role of mobile technologies in advancing the digital of the MENA region, emphasising the need for robust digital infrastructure and investment in innovation hubs.

The event further solidified the region's growing reputation as a global hub for digital innovation, demonstrating how mobile technology is not only transforming economies in the MENA region but also driving global advancements in connectivity, AI, and 5G.

Chief Executive Officer of Ooredoo Qatar Sheikh Ali bin Jabor Al Thani, added:“M360 MENA 2024 has been an excellent platform for Ooredoo to showcase our commitment to advancing digital transformation through collaboration and innovation.

As a key enabler in the region's digital economy, Ooredoo is focused on bringing cutting-edge technologies to life, creating tailored solutions that empower businesses, enhance customer experiences, and drive social progress. We are proud to be at the forefront, working alongside the Ministry and our partners to build a future where our digital solutions connect people, advance industries, and create new opportunities across the MENA.”

Over 1,000 attendees, from over 50 countries. The attendees represented 290 companies, with over 50% from industries beyond mobile, nearly 40% attendees from director level and above, across 9 conference sessions and 7 roundtables, we heard from over 50 thought leaders, from mobile operators to fintech to NGOs and 10 delegations from national governments and intergovernmental organisations.

Ahead of M360 Eurasia 2025 which is set to take place for the first time in Uzbekistan, Qatar has passed the digital torch to M360 Eurasia. In a Closing Ceremony for M360 MENA hosted by the GSMA's Chief Marketing Officer Lara Dewar, Minister of Communications and Information Technology H E Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai emphasised the importance of regional partnerships in driving forward progress in the digital economy by passing the M360 mantle to Uzbekistan's Minister of Digital Technologies H E Sherzod Shermatov.

M360 Eurasia will kick off next year's M360 event series between 20 – 21 May 2025. Presented by the GSMA, M360 is a series of global events that unify the regional mobile ecosystem. The events aim to discover, develop and deliver innovation that serves as the foundation for positive business environments and societal change. Find out more about the GSMA here.

Speaker session recordings, news releases, and photography from M360 MENA 2024 are available on the event press zone.