Second Edition Of IDES Set For Feb 4-5, 2025

Doha: Core Info Consulting and Afaq Event Management announced the organization of the second edition of the Innovation in Digital Summit (IDES), scheduled to take place at the Marsa Malaz Kempinski Hotel in Doha, Qatar, on February 4-5, 2025.

Following the remarkable success of the first edition, this year's summit offers an exceptional opportunity to solidify Qatar's position as a leading hub for innovation and digital transformation in the region.

Afaq Event Management, one of Qatar's premier companies specialising in international conferences and exhibitions, boasts extensive experience in hosting major events.

The company is part of the Afaq Group, renowned for its rich legacy in organizing impactful events aimed at disseminating knowledge and fostering innovation in the economic landscape.

The summit comes at a critical time as the world continues its transition toward the digital economy. It will bring together a distinguished group of experts and decision-makers from various sectors, including Artificial Intelligence, Fintech, Cybersecurity, and Blockchain, to discuss the latest developments and trends in these fields.

The summit will feature prominent local and international speakers who will share their insights and experiences on leveraging modern

technologies to drive economic growth and address global challenges.

Nasser Al Kuwari, General Manager of Core Info Consulting, stated:“The IDES Summit provides a unique platform to enhance collaboration between the public and private sectors and to foster innovation that drives digital transformation. We are confident that this event will contribute to advancing the digital economy in the region and developing innovative solutions to the economic challenges we face.”

Dr. Khaldoun Nusair, General Manager of Afaq Event Management, emphasised:“Strategic partnerships play a vital role in strengthening Qatar's position as a premier destination for digital innovation at the regional and international levels."

"The summit will facilitate knowledge exchange and foster a robust network of collaboration among businesses, academic institutions, and governments.”

Key topics to be addressed at the summit include Artificial Intelligence and its impact on business environments, Financial Technology (Fintech) and expanding financial inclusion., cybersecurity and safeguarding digital infrastructure, blockchain to enhance transparency in transactions, e-commerce and its role in boosting the digital economy, and strategies for developing talents and competencies to achieve sustainable growth.