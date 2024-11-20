Easa Al Musleh To Head Exxonmobil Research Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: ExxonMobil has appointed Dr Easa Al Musleh (pictured) as the Research Director of ExxonMobil Research Qatar (EMRQ).

Al Musleh succeeds Dr David Palandro.

Dr Al Musleh joined ExxonMobil Qatar in 2020 after five years of academic research.

Since joining, he has held several key roles within the company's Joint Venture Technical group and EMRQ.

Prior to joining ExxonMobil Qatar, Al Musleh served as a faculty member in the Chemical Engineering department at Qatar University, where he actively engaged in both teaching and research.

His research, largely conducted in collaboration with local industry partners, focused on process optimization.

“We're excited to welcome Dr Easa Al-Musleh as he steps into the role of Research Director at ExxonMobil Research Qatar. As we deepen our focus on Nature-Based Solutions at the center, we look forward to making impactful contributions in this critical field under his leadership,” said Taher Hamid, President and General Manager for ExxonMobil Qatar.

“The team at ExxonMobil Research Qatar is driving innovation to protect the environment through sustainable practices and we're proud of all they have achieved over the past 15 years since its establishment. With Easa now at the helm, and through collaboration and partnership with the scientific community, we're confident that the center's work will continue to grow and make an even greater impact,” he added.