Big B Reveals Shoojit Sircar Was The First Director Of ‘KBC’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) The Indian auteur Shoojit Sircar, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming movie 'I Want To Talk', had directed the first season of the quiz based reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'.

The director appeared on the latest episode of 'KBC', hosted by veteran megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

A clip from the episode shared by the makers shows Big B telling the audience that Shoojit was the one at the helm of the first season of his iconic show.

Big B said,“Let me tell you that when 'KBC' started in 2000, Shoojit was the director of the show”.

Shoojit said,“I was in the online direction, he was sitting in the control room. Siddharth Basu, whom we lovingly call Babu, requested me in Delhi to help him. And I came to Mumbai for the first time for ''KBC. I had never seen Mumbai before. And the way I met you, we say that the wheel of life spins, there I met you, I did a film with you, and today I am sitting here”.

'Kaun Banega Crorepati' is one of India's most iconic television shows. It is also responsible for reviving the career of Big B, who back in time was facing a severe financial crunch. During the late 1990s, Big B's production house, Amitabh Bachchan Corporation (AB Corp) had gone belly up, given its overly corporate approach in times when the industry followed a very traditional way of making movies.

In a bid to pay off the creditors, Big B took to the medium of television with 'KBC' in 2000. Suddenly, a megastar, who earlier was only accessible on the silver screen, reached millions of Indian households through television. With the strength of a new medium by his side, Big B not just booked the primetime of India for himself but also made a place in the heart of every Indian family.

The Indian audience gave an overwhelming response to Big B in 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' which is based on the UK show 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?'

Meanwhile, 'I Want To Talk' stars Big B's son Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role.