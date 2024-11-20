Performance Brokerage Services Advises On The Sale Of Vann Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram In Vineland, New Jersey To Cumberland County Auto Group

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Brokerage Services , North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the sale of Vann Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Vineland, New Jersey from George Vanderheyden to Greg Munoz and Sal Iannuzzi of Cumberland County Auto Group.

Performance Brokerage Services - Vann Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Cumberland County Auto Group

Vann Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram was established in 1998 by George Vanderheyden. After the sale, George commented, "When I first met with Gershon Rosenzweig, Matt Wilkins, and Jacob Stoehr of Performance Brokerage Services, I hadn't fully decided if I was ready to sell my dealership. I had thought about it, but wasn't sure if the timing was right. The conversation with them was educational, informative, and timely. They did not try to convince me to sell, but helped guide me with their unparalleled expertise, so I could land on the best decision for my family, my dealership, and me. Once I decided I was ready to sell, they made the process swift, but comprehensive. They represented my best interests and were consummate professionals throughout all our dealings. I highly recommend at least speaking with the Performance Brokerage Services team – their insight will be invaluable."

Vann Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is Cumberland County Auto Group's fourth dealership location in New Jersey. Cumberland County Auto Group also owns Kia of Englewood, Kia of Jersey City, and Vineland Hyundai. Cumberland County Auto Group shared, "Working with Gershon, Matt, and Jacob from Performance Brokerage Services made this acquisition seamless for my team. They were always available to discuss the details of the transaction, get us a quick answer, and maintain the highest levels of professionalism. I am glad they reached out to me when they did, and I look forward to continuing our relationship for many years to come."

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 300 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. Gershon Rosenzweig, Senior Partner, Matt Wilkins, Partner, and Jacob Stoehr, Partner of the Northeast Office for Performance Brokerage Services were the exclusive sell-side advisors for this transaction.

Matt Wilkins stated, "We're deeply thankful to have met George Vanderheyden, and to have had the opportunity to help him transition the family legacy he worked so hard to build. After many years of dedication to his exceptional dealership, we're thrilled for him as he embarks on this new chapter. We wish him all the best in this exciting next phase!"

Jacob Stoehr added, "It was a pleasure working with the entire team at Cumberland County Auto Group. They were outstanding buyers who moved swiftly and consistently honored their commitments – qualities that truly stood out. Their expertise and efficiency were invaluable, ensuring a smooth and seamless process. We hope this is only the first of many transactions with their group."

Vann Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram will be renamed Vineland Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and will remain at its current location at 899 South Delsea Drive in Vineland, New Jersey.

About

Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, commercial truck,

powersports, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainer, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, and supported by 9 regional offices in Utah, Texas, Illinois, Florida, Virginia, Ohio, New Jersey, Alberta and Ontario, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit

.



