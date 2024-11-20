Kanguva Vs Vettaiyan BO Collection: How Is Suriya's Epic Fantasy Faring Against Rajinikanth's Action Drama?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kanguva vs Vettaiyan Collection: The big-budgeted Kanguva, featuring Suriya, released on 14 November. It was reported that the movie's release date was changed to avoid a clash with Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan, released on 10 October. Kanguva made a decent debut at the box office last week but failed to retain its momentum. The movie makers had earlier said that the movie would be one of the biggest Tamil blockbusters, but the movie's earning trend clearly indicates a different story. The movie has been seen as a competitor of Vettaiyan, which was released a month ago. Here's how Kanguva has performed against Vettaiyan, which ranks as the third-highest-grossing Tamil movie of the year, according to Sacnilk. Also Read | Kanguva vs The Sabarmati Report BO collection: Who is winning the race? Kanguva vs Vettaiyan BO Collection Kanguva released in multiple languages across the world in six languages including Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, English, French, and Spanish. Whereas, Vettaiyan was released in five languages Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. Here is the movies' gross collection (India) in the first five days, based on Sacnilk data.

Day Vettaiyan (crores) Kanguva (crores) 1 37 28.5 2 27.8 11.25 3 31 11.75 4 26.3 11.85 5 6.7 3.65 Total 128 67

It is clear that Kanguva made a weak opening compared to that of Kanguva. The movie witnessed an approx 60% drop in its collection on 1st Monday (day 5).

| Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan starrer Vettaiyan released on OTT Vettaiyan

Rajinikanth's action drama also features Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan in key role. The movie starcast also includes Rana Duggubati, Dushara Vijayan, Fahadh Faasil, etc. According to Sacnilk, the movie stands as the third-biggest Tamil hits of 2024 after the Greatest of All Time and Amaran. The movie made a Tamil net collection of ₹123.89 crore, and ₹171.69 crore (India gross). Its overseas collection stood at ₹82 crore.

Kanguva

Kanguv features Suriya in dual role and also features Bollywood actors Bobby Deol and Disha Patani in key roles. The movie has earned an estimated ₹67 crore (India gross) till Monday, November 18. Its worldwide collection stands at ₹89 crore and overseas collection remained at ₹22 crore.