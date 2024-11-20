On His Historic Visit, PM Modi Welcomed By Guyana Prez, Cabinet

(MENAFN- IANS) Georgetown, Nov 20 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi received a special welcome from Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali as he arrived in Georgetown on Tuesday for the final leg of his three-nation tour.

This historic visit marks the first by an Indian Prime Minister to Guyana in 56 years, following Indira Gandhi's trip in 1968.

Guyana President Irfaan Ali, accompanied by Prime Minister Mark Anthony Phillips and senior cabinet ministers, personally welcomed PM Modi with a warm hug, signifying the deep ties between the two nations.

"A special welcome! PM Narendra Modi lands in Georgetown on a State visit to Guyana. In a special gesture, the PM was warmly received by Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali and PM Mark Anthony Phillips and was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the airport," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a post.

The primary focus of PM Modi's visit is the India-CARICOM Summit, where he will co-chair discussions with 14 participating nations alongside Guyana's President Ali and Grenada's Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell. The summit highlights India's leadership as a voice for the Global South and its support for the Caribbean region's political and economic aspirations.

CARICOM, the Caribbean Community, is a regional group of nations. The first India-CARICOM summit, held in 2019 during the UN General Assembly, saw India offering a $150 million credit line for climate change and renewable energy initiatives. This second summit seeks to deepen partnerships in trade, climate action, energy, and cultural exchange.

“India is an important global actor. Our Member States are keen to meet Prime Minister Modi and develop deeper technical relationships, deepen advocacy for small states in the international arena, and strengthen people-to-people ties,” said CARICOM Assistant Secretary-General Elizabeth Solomon.

Guyana, an emerging energy powerhouse with oil reserves estimated at over 11 billion barrels, is a key player in India's quest to diversify its energy sources. PM Modi is expected to discuss energy partnerships while highlighting the longstanding cultural and historic ties between the two nations.

Guyana's Indo-Guyanese population, making up 39.8 per cent of the country's citizens, forms the largest ethnic group. Many are descendants of Indian indentured labourers brought over by the British Raj in 1838. To honour this heritage, PM Modi will visit the Indian Arrival Monument, commemorating the arrival of the first ship carrying Indian labourers.

During his visit, PM Modi will address Guyana's Parliament, meet the Indian diaspora, and pay respects to one of the world's oldest Indian communities outside India.

India has been a longstanding development partner for Guyana, providing assistance for several projects, including the $25 million National Cricket Stadium and the establishment of a Centre of Excellence in Information Technology (CEIT).

Trade between the two countries stood at $223.36 million in 2021-22, with energy products constituting a significant portion of Guyana's exports to India.

The visit underscores PM Modi's commitment to strengthening India's ties with Guyana and the broader Caribbean region while addressing global challenges such as energy security, climate change, and economic development.