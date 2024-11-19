Urmila Matondkar Flaunts Inked Finger, Sonu Sood Says ‘Responsibility Of Every Citizen’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) and politician Urmila Matondkar has cast her vote as she flaunted her inked finger as she posed next to officials.

The actress also urged everyone to vote during the Maharashtra Assembly for children and the society.

The actress-politician took to Instagram, where she shared a video.

In the clip, which seems to be near the polling booth, Urmila is seen dressed in a white shirt paired with earthy hued pants. In the clip, the actress is seen posing with police officials after casting her vote as she was seen flaunting her inked finger.

“Please vote For yourself, your children and your society n #maharashtra #vote #right #duty #marathi #proud #vidhansabhaelection2024,” she wrote as the caption.

Actor Sonu Sood, who was spotted near the Shiksha Bhawan area in Mumbai, urged everyone to vote. The actor said that voting is important for the country.

The actor also shared:“I think it is a responsibility of every citizen and it is very important.”

Multi-hyphenate Farhan Akhtar was joined by his Zoya Akhtar and mother Honey Irani as they were seen heading towards the polling booth. After casting his vote, Farhan showcased his inked finger to the shutterbugs standing outside.

He was then heard saying:“I will urge all people to please come out and cast your vote. It is a responsibility as a citizen of the city, state and country... Because I have heard many people saying Mumbai is like this and that and when you ask them did you vote, they would say 'no'. Then don't complain. This is the one chance you have to contribute as a citizen.”

Farhan then spoke about one change for the industry.

“The screens we have, I hope they increase. We are very very underscreened. As an industry my appeal would be work towards with ofcourse the support of the government to create more screens, where we can consume more content.”