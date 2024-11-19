Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd (ASX:PIQ) Bell Potter Healthcare Conference 2024 Investor Presentation
Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd (ASX:PIQ) is pleased to release a copy of the presentation to be provided by Dr Richard Lipscombe today to attendees of the Bell Potter Healthcare conference 2024.
-p alt="Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd" src="https://media.abnnewswire.net/images/logos/37153en.png" style="float:left; height:15px; margin:5px; width:120px" />Proteomics International Laboratories (ASX:PIQ) is a wholly owned subsidiary and trading name of PILL, a medical technology company at the forefront of predictive diagnostics and bioanalytical services. The Company specialises in the area of proteomics - the industrial scale study of the structure and function of proteins. Proteomics International's mission is to improve the quality of lives by the creation and application of innovative tools that enable the improved treatment of disease.
Dr Richard Lipscombe
Managing Director
Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd
T: +61 8 9389 1992
E: ...
Dirk van Dissel
Investor Relations & Corporate Advisor
Candour Advisory
T: +61 408 326 367
E: ...
Andrew Williams
Public Relations
Profile Media
T: +61 412 614 125
E: ...
