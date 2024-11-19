GLP-1 Analogues Market Outlook: Rapid Growth At 21.3% CAGR To Surpass USD 322.85 Billion By 2034 | PMR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The ability to act upon more than one disease and disorder has led to the GLP-1 analogues market has been getting a tremendous boost globally in recent times.
New York, USA, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:
The global GLP-1 analogues market size was assessed at USD 46.70 billion in 2024. The market is expected to flourish and grow from USD 56.62 billion in 2025 to USD 322.85 billion by 2034, denoting a CAGR of 21.3% between 2025–2034.
Introduction to GLP-1 Analogues Market:
GLP-1, or Glucagon-like peptide-1, is a type of hormone that is created by small intestines in our bodies. It performs several functions, such as triggering the release of insulin from the pancreas, blocking the secretion of glucagon, delaying the gastric emptying time, and enhancing satiety (increasing how full you feel after eating).
Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) Analogues are a class of medications used mainly to treat obesity and type 2 diabetes. They are artificial forms of the hormone GLP-1, which occurs naturally in our body. Type 2 diabetes is becoming more common due to the large amount of consumption of highly processed foods and foods that contain unhealthy fats and refined sugars. Additionally, the market for GLP-1 analogues is being driven largely by the increasing use of GLP-1 analogs in the treatment of obesity, which the rising prevalence of obesity has greatly aided.
Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report:
Market Report Scope and Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| Market Value in 2024
| USD 46.70 Billion
| Market value by 2032
| USD 56.62 Billion
| CAGR
| 21.3 % from 2025-2035
| Base Year
| 2024
| Historical Data
| 2020–2023
| Forecast Period
| 2025–2034
Major Companies in GLP-1 Analogues Market:
Prominent participants in the GLP-1 analogues market are making significant investments in R&D to broaden their product offerings, which will accelerate the growth of the GLP-1 analogues market over the forecast period. The market participants must provide affordable products in order to grow and endure in a more competitive and evolving market environment.
AstraZeneca Bristol-Myers Squibb Company D&D Pharmatech Eccogen Eli Lilly and Company Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Hanmi Pharm. Co., Ltd. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Merck & Co., Inc. Novo Nordisk A/S Sanofi
Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase:
Growth Drivers of GLP-1 Analogues Market:
Increasing Geriatric Population:
The GLP-1 analogue market is anticipated to be driven by the aging population during the forecast period due to the high prevalence of health problems like Type 2 diabetes in this segment of the population.
Extended Therapeutic Uses:
Usually, as a result of GLP-1 analogues controlling the blood sugar level, they have been used as a choice of treatment for diabetes. Additionally, they have been widely used to treat obesity due to characteristics like delayed gastric emptying and increased satiety. Nowadays, the GLP-1 analogues are now being researched for treatments of diseases such as Alzheimer's disease, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and various cardiovascular indications.
Regional Overview:
The research report gives you an insight into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.
In 2024, the market for GLP-1 analogues was dominated by North America. The world's highest rates of obesity and diabetes are found in North American nations, especially the US. In 2024, the US accounted for the largest portion of the North American market for GLP-1 analogues. Numerous top pharmaceutical companies, including Novo Nordisk, that produce GLP-1 analogues are based in the US.
Because an increasing percentage of the population is getting older, the Asia Pacific GLP-1 analogues market is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Type 2 diabetes is more likely to strike older adults. Therefore, during the forecast period, the growing number of elderly people in Asia Pacific who are at risk for diabetes would increase demand for efficient treatments like GLP-1 analogues.
Recent Market Development:
In November 2023, Eli Lilly's Zepbound (tirzepatide) received the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for chronic weight management. It represents a potent new treatment option for individuals affected by obesity or overweight and weight-related medical issues. In May 2023, the FDA approved Mounjaro (tirzepatide) injection by Eli Lilly and Company for adults suffering from type 2 diabetes to improve glycemic control. The drug is not intended for use in patients with type 1 diabetes or a history of pancreatitis.
Inquire more about this report before purchase:
GLP Analogues Market Segmentation:
By Route of Administration Outlook:
Subcutaneous Route Oral Route
By Product Outlook:
Ozempic Trulicity Mounjaro Wegovy Rybelsus Saxenda Victoza Zepbound Other Products
By Application Outlook:
Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Obesity Others Applications
By Distribution Channel Outlook:
Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies
By Regional Outlook:
North America Europe
Germany France UK Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific
China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Australia Vietnam Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa Latin America
Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America
More Trending Latest Reports by Polaris Market Research:
High Throughput Screening Market
Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery Market Share
DNA and Gene Cloning Services Market Size
Multiomics Market Analysis
Regulatory Information Management System Market Growth
About Polaris Market Research & Consulting, Inc:
Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.
Contact:
Likhil G
8 The Green Ste 19824,
Dover, DE 19901,
United States
Phone: +1-929 297-9727
Email: ...
Web:
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter
MENAFN19112024004107003653ID1108904522
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.