A Deep Drive Into Bakery Processing Equipment Market To Generate $18.7 Billion By 2026

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global bakery processing equipment size was $11.4 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $18.7 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2019 to 2026.Players looking to enter bakery processing equipment face stiff competition from the local manufacturers, as well as importers from cheaper sources such as China. Providing niche products and leveraging on remains incumbent solution for players venturing into this industry.Request Sample Report:Continuous technological advancements in the global bakery processing equipment market are expected to provide ample growth opportunities for equipment manufacturers and suppliers in the near future. Major players in the market are already shifting their focus toward innovation and technological advancements to maintain competitiveness and garner major market share. For example, in 2016, the ovens produced under the low-energy ovens project use advanced infrared technology. The technology aids in energy reduction by 20–40% during the bakery process and a gain in time of up to 70%. Furthermore, introduction of new heating technologies, interactive oven interfaces, high-speed convection ovens, and ventless ovens is expected to provide potential opportunities for market expansion. Such advancements are expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.Manufacturers are using enhanced equipment to meet the increased demand owing to surge in demand for bakery equipment. Bakery equipment is now witnessing rapidly evolving technological changes ranging from materials to safety and ergonomics. Spiral-style mixers are now being extensively used owing to multiple benefits including high capacity processing into breads reduced oxidation of dough and over-mixing. Furthermore, automatic timers are now being deployed with mixers that could process dough without supervision. Continuous innovation in ovens have led to invention of probes, rotating racks, and microprocessor controls providing even bakery along with precise temperature & humidity levels control in the due course of bakery. As a result, an unprecedented control over browning, crust and texture can be achieved with the help of precision control systems. In addition, compact machines aid turning dough into loaves or shaped rolls, enhancing productive and reducing labor work and risk of repetitive stress injuries. Puff pastry, pie crusts, or pizza crusts are now quickly rolled by dough sheeters having same advantages as that of compact machines.Buy Now and Get Discount: /purchase-optionsThe global bakery processing equipment market is segmented into product type, application, and region. By product type, the global market is studied across ovens & proofers, mixers, sheeters & molders, and others. Depending on application, the market is classified into bread, cakes & pastries, cookies & biscuits, pizza crusts and others. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Some of the key players operating in global bakery processing equipment market includes Paul Mueller Company, BUHLER AG, EUROASIA FOOD EQUIPMENT SDN BHD, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Welbilt Inc., Ali Group Srl, Breville Group, The Middleby Corporation, JBT Corporation, Heat and Control, Inc.Purchase Enquiry:Trending Reports:Global Seafood Processing Equipment MarketGlobal Food Processing Machinery MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

