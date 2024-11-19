Jordan Ties In Basra

Nizar Rashdan attacks Iraqi goal during the mach in Basta between Iraq and Jordan on Thursday (Photo of Jordan Football Association)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - In a tense Group B Round 5 match at Al Basra International Stadium, Jordan held Iraq to a 0-0 draw on Thursday, preserving its hopes to qualify for the in 2026.

The game's closest chance came when Yazan Nueimat broke through the Iraqi defence, trying to chip a ball over Ahmed Basil who saved the shot.

The game started when both teams tested each other in the midfield but could not connect a few precise passes. The first half ended with no chances as many fouls interrupted the flow of the game. Iraqi team relied on set pieces but with no concrete prospect to score.

The best opportunity for the host happened in the injury time when the ball was blasted over the crossbar from the right flank, some seven metres from the net.

Meanwhile, Oman defeated Palestine 1-0 while South Korea beat Kuwait 3-1. The leader of the group is South Korea with 13 points, Jordan is second with eight points, Iraq also has eight points, but worse goal difference., Oman is on fourth place with six points, Kuwait clinched three while Palestine is the last with only two points.

In the next round, Jordan will play Kuwait on Tuesday at Jaber Al Ahmad International Stadium. It might be one of the match balls to secure the second spot in the group.