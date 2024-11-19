Techmediabreaks Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Faces DOJ Scrutiny Over Chrome Browser

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) is considering asking

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL, GOOG) , parent of Google, to sell its browser. This is part of an investigation into Google's search monopoly. Chrome is a key part of Google's internet services, and its potential sale could be a major development in the case. This scrutiny is part of broader efforts to address concerns over Google's dominance in the search market.

The potential sale of Chrome could serve as a bargaining chip in negotiations with the DOJ. This development highlights the increasing regulatory pressure on Google to address antitrust concerns. Despite these challenges,

GOOGL's stock price

is currently

$176.42 , reflecting an increase of

0.64%

or

$1.12 . This suggests that investors remain confident in the company's ability to navigate these regulatory hurdles.

Today, GOOGL's stock has traded between a low of

$173.56

and a high of

$177.16 . Over the past year, the stock has reached a high of

$191.75

and a low of

$127.90 . This range indicates the volatility that GOOGL has experienced, possibly due to ongoing regulatory scrutiny and market conditions. However, the company's market capitalization remains strong at approximately

$2.17 trillion .

The trading volume for Alphabet is

10,487,319

shares. This high volume suggests that there is significant interest in the stock, despite the potential regulatory challenges. Investors may be closely watching the developments in the DOJ investigation and the potential sale of Chrome, as these could have significant implications for Alphabet's future.

To view the company's latest earnings release, visit



About Alphabet Inc.

Alphabet is a collection of companies, the largest of which is Google. Larry Page and Sergey Brin founded Google in September 1998 and the company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. Billions of people use its wide range of popular products and platforms each day, like Search, Ads, Chrome, Cloud, YouTube and Android. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire

(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 70+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

TechMediaWire is powered by

IBN