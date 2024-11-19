Covia Joins WHC's Innovative Birdhouse Challenge To Build A Better Future For Wildlife

(MENAFN- 3BL) Covia is committed to protecting biodiversity by preserving intact forests, reclaiming land with over 50% native species, managing avian and migratory bird habitats, protecting endangered species and their habitats, and combating invasive species while restoring pollinator habitats where feasible. An important part of our efforts is working with organizations such as the Wildlife Habitat Council (WHC). Recently, Covia's Roff accepted the Wildlife Habitat Council's challenge to build birdhouses as part of their Artificial Nesting Structure Challenge. This initiative was created in response to the decline of cavity nesting birds over the years due to habitat loss. By providing these artificial nesting structures, they aim to support bird populations and gain insight into the local bird community.

The WHC challenge allowed the plant to showcase its environmental commitment and creativity. It's a fantastic place to attract wildlife, as Travis Smith, Operations Manager for the Roff, Oklahoma Plant, noted that he often sees owls, deer and badgers, among other species, on the property. When Travis presented the project to the Roff team, they were all on board. One team member, who happens to be a talented woodworker, started building a custom birdhouse. Not just any birdhouse; without realizing it, he had begun building a structure for the purple martin, the largest swallow in North America.

The ideal purple martin birdhouse should be light-colored, lightweight, have entrance holes 2 1/4 inches in diameter and nesting cavities that are 6” x 6” x 6”. Fortunately, this birdhouse fits the bill perfectly. It features custom shingles and stonework made from materials sourced at the plant. Plus, martins love to perch where they can see open spaces for catching insects, especially near water. To top it off, the birdhouse includes a bird bath held in place by an antler found on the property. It's strategically placed near the plant's office entrance, as the best location is within 100 feet of human activity and 40 feet from buildings or trees.

The house is perched over 8 feet off the ground and features a predator guard to keep pesky critters away. This stunning custom home is perfect for purple martins, but the adult birds don't show up for nesting in Oklahoma until mid-February through May. The team is looking forward to monitoring the box for signs of new inhabitants!

For more information on Covia's commitment to biodiversity, please see our ESG report .