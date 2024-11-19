A.R. Rahman On Separation With Wife: Had Hoped To Reach The Grand Thirty

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) After AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu announced their separation after 29 years of marriage. The Oscar award-winning composer penned a heartfelt note, where he called it a 'shattering' decision and that they had hoped to reach the“grand thirty.”

Talking about how their relationship saw an 'unseen end', Rahman took to X, formerly called and wrote:“We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again.”

“To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter. #arrsairaabreakup”

It was on November 19, when the news about A. R. Rahman and Saira Banu parting ways started doing the rounds after the latter issued a statement over divorce.

It was reported that Saira cited emotional strain as the cause behind the divorce. The strain has led to an insurmountable gap between the couple.

Saira's lawyer Vandana Shah has released an official statement with regards to the couple's decision to separate.

The statement reads,“After many years of marriage, Mrs Saira has made the difficult decision to separate from her husband Mr AR Rahman. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time”.

“Mrs Saira emphasised that she has taken this decision out of pain and agony. Mrs Saira requests privacy and understanding from the public during this challenging time, as she navigates this difficult chapter in her life”, it added.

It was in 1995, when Rahman and Saira tied the knot through an arranged marriage. They are parents to daughters Khatija, Raheema, and son Ameen.

Rahman's son AR Ameen,who is also a singer, took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and requested everyone to respect their privacy.

He wrote,“We kindly request everyone to respect our privacy during this time. Thank you for your understanding”.