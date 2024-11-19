Whiting Fleet Wash Systems Highlights Importance Of Sanitation Practices In Wake Of E. Coli Outbreak

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Whiting Systems emphasizes the critical role of sanitation practices in the food with its trailer washout and sanitizer systems.

- Jason RhoadsALEXANDER, AR, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Whiting Systems, a leading provider of washing and disinfection solutions, is emphasizing the critical role of sanitation practices in the food transport industry following the recent E. coli outbreak linked to fast-food suppliers. The company's trailer washout and sanitizer systems, including the innovative SmartWashout ®, are designed to exceed food safety standards and prevent health risks.The recent E. coli outbreak, which has affected multiple states and resulted in numerous illnesses, has brought attention to the importance of proper sanitation practices in the food transport industry. As a company that specializes in transportation washing and disinfection, Whiting Systems is committed to ensuring that its solutions go above and beyond industry standards to prevent the spread of harmful bacteria.Whiting Systems' SmartWashout® system is a prime example of the company's dedication to food safety. This innovative system utilizes advanced technology and environmentally friendly cleaning agents to thoroughly sanitize trailers and prevent cross-contamination. By implementing this system, Whiting Systems is helping to protect the health and well-being of consumers by ensuring that food is transported in a safe and sanitary manner.As the E. coli outbreak continues to make headlines, Whiting Systems is reminding the public and the food transport industry of the critical role that sanitation practices play in preventing the spread of harmful bacteria. The company's trailer washout and sanitizer systems, including the cutting-edge SmartWashout®, are just one way that Whiting Systems is working to exceed industry standards and promote food safety. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Whiting Systems is dedicated to helping prevent health risks and ensuring the safe transport of food for all.Whiting, a leading provider of sanitation solutions, has announced the launch of their latest product, SmartWashout®. This innovative system offers a cost-effective approach to sanitation that not only reduces water and chemical use by up to 70%, but also maintains rigorous pathogen control. With the use of FDA and EPA-approved disinfectants, SmartWashout® significantly reduces contamination risks and supports environmental compliance through water recycling and eco-friendly practices.SmartWashout® is a game-changer in the sanitation industry, providing a comprehensive solution that addresses both cost and environmental concerns. By using advanced technology and FDA and EPA-approved disinfectants, this system ensures effective pathogen control while significantly reducing water and chemical usage. This not only leads to cost savings for businesses, but also supports sustainable practices and environmental compliance.One of the key features of SmartWashout® is its automated, multi-gun operation. This allows for a more efficient and thorough cleaning process, reducing the risk of human error and ensuring consistent results. Additionally, the system's water recycling capabilities further contribute to its eco-friendly approach, reducing water waste and supporting sustainable practices."We are excited to introduce SmartWashout® to the market, as it addresses the growing need for cost-effective and environmentally-friendly sanitation solutions," said Jason Rhoads, Director of Marketing for Whiting. "With the use of FDA and EPA-approved disinfectants and advanced technology, we are confident that SmartWashout® Internal Trailer Wash, will not only provide effective pathogen control, but also contribute to a more sustainable future."Whiting's SmartWashout® is now available for businesses looking for a comprehensive trailer wash out solution that reduces water and chemical use by up to 70%. With its advanced technology, FDA and EPA-approved disinfectants, and eco-friendly practices, this system is set to revolutionize the food distribution industry. For more information, visit Whiting's website or contact their team directly.

