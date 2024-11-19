Hollyland's Black Friday Event Sets To FREE Shoppers' Passion For Creativity

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the holiday season approaches,

Hollyland, a leading provider of professional wireless intercom solutions, is excited to unveil an extraordinary Black Friday event. This event is designed to captivate consumers across North America, Europe, Brazil, and Japan. Starting on November 21, shoppers will have the chance to expand their device collections with exclusive products and exceptional deals.

Unmatched Deals Across Continents

The Black Friday festivities will commence with a highly anticipated Amazon

Free Order promotion , available to customers in several key regions. In the United States and Canada, the event will begin at midnight PST on November 21. Simultaneously, consumers across Europe, including the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain, will kick off the event at midnight

CET. Brazil will join the celebration a day later, starting on November 22 at midnight BRT, while Japan will enter the mix on November 27 at midnight JST.

This unique promotion invites the first ten customers who place orders during the Black Friday period to receive a full refund on their purchases, creating a thrilling incentive to shop early. Participants can look forward to an effortless process, as the refunds will be automatically applied, requiring no additional steps from the winning customers. To heighten the excitement, winners will be publicly announced on November 22 at 18:00 Beijing time through Hollyland's official Instagram account (@hollylandtech ).

Social Media Extravaganza

In addition to the Amazon promotion, Hollyland is launching an engaging

social media initiative

that promises to further enhance the Black Friday experience. This campaign will offer a total of 336 free orders, divided into two phases. The first phase runs from November 21 at 09:30 to November 24 at 09:30 (China time), followed by the second phase from November 30 at 09:30 to December 3 at 09:30. Participants can engage through Instagram, where they will need to follow

@hollylandtech

and upload their order numbers from purchases made during the Black Friday event. As an added incentive, those who share the promotion with friends using the hashtag

#hollylandBFCM

will increase their chances of winning. Additionally, customers who share their purchase on their Instagram story and tag

@hollylandtech

will receive a Hollyland-themed T-shirt as a gift.

Notably, the Hollyland Black Friday promotions will be inclusive of all product types, quantities, and price ranges , allowing consumers to seize the chance to win some of Hollyland's most sought-after items. Among these products are innovative audio and video solutions designed for creators and professionals alike.

The LARK M2, for instance, is a featherweight wireless microphone that weighs just 9 grams, making it an ideal companion for vloggers and podcasters looking for high-quality audio without the burden of heavy equipment. With lossless sound reproduction and an impressive 40-hour battery life, it ensures seamless recording experiences.

Another standout product is the LARK MAX, an all-in-one wireless lavalier microphone system that features groundbreaking MaxTimbre Mic technology. With advanced Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), this system delivers crystal-clear audio and includes 8GB of built-in memory, allowing up to 14 hours of backup recording-perfect for interviews, electronic field productions, and more.

The SOLIDCOM C1 Pro represents a significant advancement in communication technology, designed as a full-duplex wireless intercom headset system. With dual-mic ENC technology, it excels in noisy environments, providing exceptional clarity for production teams. Its robust DECT 6.0 technology supports a wide audio range and an impressive communication range of up to 1,100 feet (350 meters).

For those seeking high-quality video solutions, the MARS 4K wireless video transmission system offers outstanding performance with a line-of-sight range of 450 feet (150 meters) and ultra-low latency of just 0.06 seconds. This system strikes a perfect balance between affordability and high performance.

Finally, the MARS M1 Enhanced integrates a transmitter, receiver, and monitoring functions into one versatile device. Its 5.5-inch touchscreen ensures accurate color calibration and supports a Rec.709 color gamut, providing a superior monitoring experience for content creators.

For more information on how Hollyland generates excitement for users worldwide during one of the year's biggest shopping events, please visit:

About Hollyland

Hollyland is a leading provider of wireless products, specializing in wireless intercom systems, video transmission systems, monitors, and wireless microphones. Since 2013, Hollyland has been serving millions of users around the world in various sectors, including filmmaking, telecasting, video production, live events, exhibitions, theaters, houses of worship, and individual content creators. It has built a sales network covering approximately 120 countries and regions with support from dozens of localized operation offices worldwide. For more information, please visit , Hollyland Facebook , and Hollyland Instagram .

