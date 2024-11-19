U.S. Airstrikes Killed Five Militia In Syria: Monitor

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DAMASCUS, Nov 20 (NNN-SANA) – U.S. killed five members of Iran-backed militias and wounded several others, in eastern Syria yesterday, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The Britain-based monitoring group reported that, U.S. warplanes targeted military gatherings in the Al-Quriyah desert of Deir ez-Zor province. It said, the strikes came after a rocket, believed to be fired by pro-Iran militiamen, landed near a U.S. base in the countryside of al-Hasakah province, in north-eastern Syria.

Meanwhile, intermittent explosions of unknown origin were heard at a U.S. military base, inside the al-Omar oil field base, in Deir ez-Zor, the observatory said.

U.S. fighter jets were seen flying over several villages, reaching as far as the town of Mayadeen, in Deir ez-Zor's countryside near the Iraqi border, according to the observatory.

There were no immediate reports of additional casualties.

The region has seen increased tensions between U.S. forces and Iran-backed groups, which have a significant presence in eastern Syria.– NNN-SANA

