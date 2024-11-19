U.S. Airstrikes Killed Five Militia In Syria: Monitor
Date
11/19/2024 8:10:17 PM
(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
DAMASCUS, Nov 20 (NNN-SANA) – U.S. airstrikes killed five members of Iran-backed militias and wounded several others, in eastern Syria yesterday, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
The Britain-based monitoring group reported that, U.S. warplanes targeted military gatherings in the Al-Quriyah desert of Deir ez-Zor province. It said, the strikes came after a rocket, believed to be fired by pro-Iran militiamen, landed near a U.S. base in the countryside of al-Hasakah province, in north-eastern Syria.
Meanwhile, intermittent explosions of unknown origin were heard at a U.S. military base, inside the al-Omar oil field base, in Deir ez-Zor, the observatory said.
U.S. fighter jets were seen flying over several villages, reaching as far as the town of Mayadeen, in Deir ez-Zor's countryside near the Iraqi border, according to the observatory.
There were no immediate reports of additional casualties.
The region has seen increased tensions between U.S. forces and Iran-backed groups, which have a significant presence in eastern Syria.– NNN-SANA
MENAFN19112024000200011047ID1108904294
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.