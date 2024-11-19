Left To Bleed Out, Two Palestinians Murdered By Israeli Zionist Army In N. West Bank Yesterday

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) RAMALLAH, Nov 20 (NNN-WAFA) – Two Palestinians were murdered by Israeli Zionist gunfire, in the eastern neighbourhood of Jenin city, in the northern West yesterday, according to Palestinian medical sources.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement that, its team retrieved two bodies from a house in the neighbourhood.

The Palestinian of confirmed that two unidentified were brought to Jenin Hospital, after being shot by the Israeli Zionist army, in the eastern neighbourhood. No further details were provided about the incident.

As usual, the Israeli Zionist army has not commented on this incident. The barbaric Israeli army usually described these raids in the West Bank as“counter-terrorism operations” targeting“terrorists” linked to Palestinian armed groups.

The death toll of Palestinians has risen to five, during the Israeli Zionist raids in Jenin, since yesterday morning, with three Palestinians murdered earlier in the day, during an Israeli Zionist army siege on a house in the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin.

Since the outbreak of the Hamas-Israel conflict on Oct 7, last year, violence in the West Bank has intensified, resulting in the deaths of over 780 Palestinians, due to the Israeli Zionist gunfire and airstrikes, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.– NNN-WAFA

