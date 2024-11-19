Government Dismisses Deputy Education Minister Smirnova

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers has dismissed Deputy of Education and Science Yevhenia Smirnova.

The government's permanent representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dismissed Yevhenia Smirnova from the post of Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine,” he wrote.

In addition, according to Melnychuk, the dismissed Iryna Kondratova from the post of deputy head of the National Service of Ukraine.

Government dismisses State Service for Geology head and deputy defense minister

As reported, in June 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Smirnova as Deputy Head of the Ministry of Education and Science for preschool education.

Photo: Yevheniia Smirnova / Facebook