Government Dismisses Deputy Education Minister Smirnova
11/19/2024 10:08:33 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers has dismissed Deputy Minister of Education and Science Yevhenia Smirnova.
The government's permanent representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dismissed Yevhenia Smirnova from the post of Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine,” he wrote.
In addition, according to Melnychuk, the government dismissed Iryna Kondratova from the post of deputy head of the National health Service of Ukraine.
As reported, in June 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Smirnova as Deputy Head of the Ministry of Education and Science for preschool education.
Photo: Yevheniia Smirnova / Facebook
