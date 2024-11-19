Kanguva Box Office Collection Day 6: Suriya, Bobby Deol's Movie Retains Momentum, Earns THIS Much On Tuesday
Date
11/19/2024 10:18:38 PM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kanguva box office Collection Day 6:
Suriya's action movie witnessed a significant drop in its collection on Monday, but managed to maintain the momentum on Tuesday. According to sacnilk, Kanguva earned a total of ₹59.9 crore till Tuesday, November 19.
The movie earned an estimated ₹3.15 crore on Tuesday.
(More to come)
MENAFN19112024007365015876ID1108904371
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.