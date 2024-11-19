Maharashtra Election 2024: THESE Mumbai Restaurants Are Offering Discounts To Voters Today, Check Details

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Maharashtra Assembly 2024: Several restaurants and outlets in Mumbai are offering approximately 20% discounts on Wednesday and Thursday to voters after they exercise their franchise today.

Mumbai is infamous for lower voter turnout in general elections and Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly elections. To boost voter participation in the city, the National Restaurant Association of India's Mumbai Chapter has announced 20% 'Democracy Discount' to all voters at participating restaurants in the city on Wednesday and Thursday.

| Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Will banks remain open or closed on voting Who can avail the discount in Mumbai?

To avail these discounts, voters are required to bring their voter I and also show their inked fingers as a proof that they have participated in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 voting today.

List of Mumbai restaurants offering discounts

1. Silver Beach Cafe

2. Nom Nom Khar

3. Estella

4. Akina

5. The Sassy Spoon

6. Saz Cafe

7. Pings

8. Nksha

9. Tamak

10. Taftoon

11. Lyla

12. EVE – Powai & Worli

13. Donna deli

14. Shy

15. Bonobo

16. Jamjar Diner

17. SOCIAL – All Outlets

18. SMOKE HOUSE DELI – All Outlets

19. Lord of the Drinks

20. Not Just TAMASHA

21. GARNET

22. FLYING SAUCER

23. Steps Cafe, Bandra

24. Great Punjab, Dadar

25. Pints of Wisdom, BKC

26. Oh So Silly Khar

27. Mirchi & Mime, Powai & Thane

28. Madeira & Mime, Powai

29. zima

30. Shawarma Factory

31. JOSHH: Indian Eat Street

32. The Clearing House

33. TAT-Vikhroli

34. Que Sera Sera-Andheri

35. blah ! – bkc and santacruz outlet

36. Saffron & Soy, Juhu

37. Lord Of The Drinks, Powai

38. Farzi Cafe Oberoi

39. Pa Pa Ya (all outlets)

According to NRAI, the democracy discount will be available only for those who have cast their votes and present their inked fingers as proof. Additionally, they need to carry their Voter ID to avail of the discount. The discount percentage may vary for different outlets, and it will be applied to the total bill only for dine-in customers. NRAI had announced a similar discount scheme for voters during Lok Sabha Elections in Mumbai as well as Bengaluru.