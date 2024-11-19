Concord Immigration Law Firm, Visawolf, PC, Collects Items For Immigrants In Time For The Holidays

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Immigration attorney, Jake Lipman, drops off a collection bin at Las Montanas Supermarket in Concord.

Visawolf, PC is collecting winter coats and toys for Bay Area immigrants to make them feel more at home this Holiday season.

- Jakob Lipman, JDCONCORD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This season, the immigration law firm , Visawolf, PC , is collecting items to donate to La Raza Community Resource Center, a bilingual, multi-service non-profit organization that supports the needs of immigrants and low-income families in the Bay Area.Particularly in the current political climate, Visawolf hopes to put a face on immigration and to do their part to help refugees and immigrants, many of whom have left everything behind in search of a better life and safety for their families. A significant portion of these people are currently experiencing low-to-no income and lack basic necessities while they seek to get established in the United States.Since 1995, Visawolf has served the international immigrant community from its headquarters in Concord. Visawolf frequently does pro bono work to help assimilate immigrants, at times helping them find jobs and connecting them to resources that will help stabilize their new lives in America, but they recently felt the need to do more.Jake Lipman, the managing attorney at Visawolf explains,“It feels like a good time to extend reassurance to immigrants who may feel unwelcome. The people I work with have faced inequities and many need to start over with almost no resources. This time of year, especially, a lot of people celebrate home and family, and I want to say, welcome home, you have family here.”Lipman's own experience as a young man living in the Dominican Republic for two years gave him a unique perspective of what it's like to be the foreigner in a new land.“It was hard being out of place and out of my comfort zone. We don't always realize how much we rely on our communities to feel safe and supported. But I learned what it was like to be befriended and fed by the locals in the DR. I also learned to speak Spanish which has been an invaluable tool that helps facilitate my work with immigrants from the Latinx community.”La Raza Community Resource Center has served Spanish-Speaking families in the Bay Area since 1970. They provide support with job and housing resources, food, and legal services. The nonprofit's Executive Director, Gabriel Medina, positively impacts the community by working with policy makers and providing support to immigrant families. He expressed gratitude for the efforts of organizations like Visawolf that support the work.“The most gratifying part of providing basic essentials to those who need it most is that it's a physical manifestation of care from society, from the world our service seekers are struggling to live in. It's a message not to give up. It's a bridge to a brighter future,” Medina said.“Everything provided has a person behind it, communicating that they care and love humanity. The most heartwarming aspect is the children that remember their family receiving this generosity, coming back as adults passionate about providing the same basic needs and services, the same love they received. They recognize the impact for their entire lives.”Lipman's goal is to gather new or gently used winter coats and toys for as many immigrant families as possible, to be delivered to La Raza Community Resource Center in time for the Holidays.“It may seem like a small thing,” says Lipman,“but anything we can do to fill the gap for people in need will have an impact and bring our communities closer.”Visawolf will collect items through November until December 6. Those wishing to participate may drop donations off in the donation bin location nearest you:Institute of Religion at 300 Golf Club Rd, Pleasant Hill, M-Th 10am-4pm & Thur 6:30-8:30pmLas Montañas supermarket at 1725 Willow Pass Rd, Concord M-F 7am-9pmJoin Visawolf in making a positive impact this holiday season, helping to foster a sense of community and belonging for those in need.

